Firm urges parents to minimise children’s exposure to digital devices

A global lifestyle and wellness-focused direct-selling company, QNET, has advised parents to reduce children’s exposure to smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices, warning that young users may be more vulnerable to the potential adverse effects of radiation emitted by such gadgets.

The company gave the advice at a product workshop in Abuja, where it also unveiled a range of wellness-oriented devices designed to enhance immunity, boost energy levels, and help protect users from what it described as the harmful effects of modern technological devices.

QNET’s Regional Strategy and Marketing Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Berni Gaksch, said prolonged exposure to radiation from gadgets such as mobile phones and Wi-Fi routers has raised global concerns.

He said children, in particular, may be more susceptible because their skull structure is still developing.

“Children are a lot more affected than adults because their cranium has not been fully formed,” Gaksch claimed. “When a baby’s skull has not come together, radiation can penetrate more easily. This is why parents must minimise exposure as much as possible.”

Gaksch said QNET’s Amezcua product line—including the Chi Pendant 4, Bio Disc 3, and Bio Light 3—is designed to support users’ well-being and help the body maintain balance.

He stated that the devices leverage what the company describes as advanced resonance and energy technologies intended to counter electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation.

According to him, the products are not intended to cure diseases but to support the immune system and promote physical and mental resilience.

“These products do not heal any disease. They enhance your body function,” he said. “If your immune system becomes stronger over time, naturally, your body will heal itself.”

He further explained that the Chi Pendant 4 contains “a chip with a copper ring” which, according to QNET, helps reduce the effect of radiation by deflecting what he described as negative energy.

“That energy is then turned into beneficial energy, which helps harmonise your body,” he said.

Gaksch also cautioned users about food warmed in microwaves, stating that microwave radiation is “very high,” though he noted that the pendant provides only partial protection.

He added that QNET’s products have received what the company described as international certifications. “We have certifications from Germany, Russia, and the United States. They prove that our technology works,” he said.