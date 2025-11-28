First lady backs reserved seats for women’s bill, advocacy lead hails move

Chief (Mrs) Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche, Lead Advocate of the Reserved Seats for Women’s Bill, has welcomed the public endorsement of the legislation by the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Chief Igbinedion-Ogwuche described the endorsement as “a powerful and historic step toward building a more inclusive and representative democracy.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, she said: “After months of patient advocacy and quiet conversations, we have arrived at a powerful moment. The First Lady’s endorsement is more than a political gesture. It is a historic declaration that affirms that the future of our democracy must include the full voice, power, and presence of Nigerian women.”

Chief Igbinedion-Ogwuche added that the progress reflected the efforts of women and allies across the country. “This moment was not handed to us. It was earned through the tireless efforts of women and allies across this country, through the quiet strength of those who refuse to give up, and through the bold truth that inclusion is not optional, it is essential,” she said.

Expressing gratitude to the First Lady, she stated, “Her support signals something important — that real progress is possible when leadership listens, when compassion meets courage, and when we rise together in service of something greater than ourselves.”

Chief Igbinedion-Ogwuche also dedicated the endorsement to women who have advocated for political representation over the years, saying, “To every woman who marched, who spoke up, who kept pushing even when the door seemed closed, this moment belongs to you.”

The Reserved Seats for Women’s Bill (HB1349) is a constitutional amendment designed to address gender imbalance in political representation. The legislation proposes one additional Senate seat per state and the Federal Capital Territory reserved for women, one additional House of Representatives seat per state and the FCT reserved for women,

and three additional women-only seats per State House of Assembly. The reserved seats would apply for four election cycles as a temporary measure, while existing seats would remain occupied, ensuring no incumbent is displaced.

Currently, women hold only 3.8 per cent of seats in Nigeria’s National Assembly, placing the country 178th out of 182 globally in women’s parliamentary representation. The Bill, now at the Third Reading Stage in the National Assembly, aims to provide a structured pathway for women to participate in governance, contribute to national policymaking, and shape public life.