First Lady salutes women in policing on historic 70th anniversary

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday lauded the Nigerian Police Force for its steadfast commitment to justice, equity, and the protection of human dignity as the country marks 70 years of women in policing.

Speaking at the anniversary event themed “70 Years of Courage and Service: Honoring Women in Policing, Inspiring the Future,” the First Lady described the celebration as a recognition of women who have stood on the frontlines of law enforcement, peacekeeping, and community safety.

Senator Tinubu commended the Force, under the leadership of Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, for aligning with global best practices and embracing gender mainstreaming as a strategic institutional priority.

She said, “As we commemorate this 70-year milestone, we also cast our gaze forward. The task before us is to build an even stronger foundation for the next generation of women officers.”

She further urged women officers to continue upholding the law while inspiring their communities. “You have not only upheld the law; you have uplifted your homes and the nation. You have been exemplary peacekeepers and ambassadors of Nigerian excellence abroad,” the First Lady stated.

Addressing young women considering careers in policing, she added, “If you feel the call to serve our great nation, know that there is a place for you. This uniform symbolizes service, dignity, honour, and responsibility.”

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, highlighted the progress of women across all levels of the Force. “Women have earned their place across every layer of policing. Their contributions reflect the truth that excellence wears many faces,” he said.

He noted that female officers now serve in operational, tactical, investigative, administrative, and strategic roles, including specialized units, peacekeeping missions, and leadership positions nationally and internationally.

Reflecting on the historic journey since 1955, the IGP recalled that the first women in the Force were initially limited to welfare, clerical, and children-related duties.

“Yet their discipline, professionalism, and courage set new standards that have transformed our policing institution,” he said.

Assistant Inspector General of Police, Aishatu Abubakar Baju, celebrated the exceptional service of Nigerian policewomen across law enforcement, peacekeeping, intelligence, forensics, tactical operations, sports, community development, social welfare, and juvenile protection.

She described them as courageous, emotionally intelligent, and unwavering in their commitment to duty.

Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, emphasized resilience, service, and integrity in women policing, urging officers to push further and strive for excellence.

She reminded young recruits that strong work ethics, discipline, and professionalism strengthen national security and ensure lasting legacies.

In her keynote address, First Female Commissioner of Police of the Bahamas, Shante Knowles, congratulated Nigeria on its 70-year milestone.

She highlighted the pioneering women who joined the Force in 1955, shared her own journey from joining the Royal Bahamas Police Force at age 15 to becoming the first female Commissioner, and encouraged Nigerian women officers to continue breaking barriers, seizing opportunities, and shaping the future of policing.