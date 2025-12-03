First Lady urges bold steps toward disability inclusion

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Wednesday called on Nigeria to take bold and decisive actions to build a truly disability-inclusive society, declaring that “no one should be left behind” as the country joins the world in marking the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

In a statement commemorating the global observance, themed “Fostering Disability-Inclusive Societies for Advancing Social Progress,” the First Lady said the day provides a critical opportunity for Nigeria to reassess its commitment to protecting the rights and improving the well-being of persons living with disabilities.

Senator Tinubu stressed that meaningful social progress will remain elusive unless persons with disabilities are empowered to live independently, access opportunities, and participate fully in national life.

“This day serves as a reminder of our collective duty to build a society where everyone, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to our shared progress,” she said.

She reaffirmed the administration’s determination to advance policies and support systems that safeguard dignity, independence, and equal opportunity for persons with disabilities, and extended goodwill to Nigerians living with disabilities, wishing them a memorable and impactful IDPD.

Observed annually on December 3 since its proclamation by the UN General Assembly in 1992, IDPD promotes the rights, dignity, and inclusion of persons with disabilities across political, social, economic, and cultural spheres.

This year’s commemoration, held virtually from UN Headquarters in New York, builds on outcomes from the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar, highlighting the urgency of dismantling systemic barriers such as poverty, employment inequality, and inadequate social protection.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has similarly emphasized the need for accessible health systems, citing initiatives like the Disability Health Network and the Disability Health Equity Initiative, which champion inclusive healthcare, eliminate discrimination in insurance coverage, and promote participation of persons with disabilities in decision-making.