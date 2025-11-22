FirstBank pledges support for charity as Mactay wins Lagos Open

Team Mactay has won the title at the FirstBank Corporate Golf Challenges for Charities after beating their closest rival, Team Arravo, with a total of 89 stable points.

The event, part of the annual Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championships, came to a thrilling end at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Thursday.

With star players like Mike Makinde, Tim Ayomike, Folabi Balogun and Tayo Rotimi, Team Macstay fired from all cylinders to win the contest.

Team Arravo fought hard to finish second, with a score of 83 points, six shots short of Mactay’s tally.

With a score of 77 points, Team First Asset Management, represented by Felix Majekodunmi, Femi Feyide, Dokun Oyenuga and Musbau Amologbe, won the third position, while Team Glenfiddich finished fourth with 75 points.

Team FirstBank came fifth while Team Sunbeth ducked in the sixth position, just as Team First Securities Brokers finished seventh, with Team Coscharis’ 67 points completing the top eight in the 18-hole tournament.

Meanwhile, tournament sponsor FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has pledged continued support for charities, saying that the money raised in the Corporate Challenge would be given to the homes.

Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications of FirstBank Group, Olayinka Ijabiyi, while commending golfers for their participation in the challenge, said that the passion, the camaraderie and competitive spirit shown by participants were inspiring proof that leaders could deliver impact on the fairway just as they do in the boardroom.