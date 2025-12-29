Floods, wildfires top costliest climate-related disasters in 2025

A Mountain View wildland firefighter walks through the smoke and haze. Marc Piscotty/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Marc Piscotty / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Disasters account for over $120b losses

Relief and development charity organisation, Christian Aid, has revealed that floods and wildfires are among 2025’s costliest climate-related disasters.

The group noted that the 10 worst climate-related disasters of 2025 amounted to over $120 billion in insured losses.

Christian Aid disclosed this in its latest costliest climate-related disasters yearly report, lamenting that cyclones and floods in South-East Asia this autumn killed over 1,750 people and caused over $25 billion in damage, while the death toll from California wildfires topped 400 people, with $60 billion in damage.

In Nigeria, unprecedented floods were recorded in May, with over 700 deaths and property worth billions of naira affected.

Since April 2025, Nigeria has experienced flooding events that have caused property damage, fatalities, injuries, and displacement.

The deadliest among such incidents was the 2025 Mokwa flood in May that killed at least 500 people.

Incidents of drought in Iran threaten the 10 million inhabitants of Tehran with evacuation; floods hit the Democratic Republic of the Congo in April, in India and Pakistan, killing more than 1,860 people, costing about $6 billion, and affecting more than seven million people in Pakistan.

Speaking on the report, the Chief Executive Officer, Christian Aid, Patrick Watt, expressed concerns that the bill for extreme weather damages would continue to rise until the world slashed greenhouse gas emissions and phased out fossil fuels.