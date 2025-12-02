FMC Abuja denies claims of poor Oncology facilities

The Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, has refuted allegations made in a viral video suggesting poor conditions and inadequate facilities in its Oncology Department.

The Head of the Oncology Department, Dr Oiza Ahmadu, issued a statement on Tuesday clarifying that the unit remained fully functional and was properly equipped to manage cancer patients.

Her response followed a video released by a patient who appealed for improved welfare for health workers and better infrastructure for cancer care.

Ahmadu explained that the facility had a 12-bedded ward dedicated to oncology, describing the video’s depiction of it as “a small hall in the backyard” as inaccurate.

In the video, the patient, who is currently receiving treatment at the centre, recounted her challenges accessing care amid the ongoing doctors’ strike (which had been suspended).

She praised the medical team but lamented their difficult working conditions and inadequate welfare.

She noted that health workers continued providing care “in that ill-equipped facility” while dealing with irregular or insufficient pay.

She added that patients were often forced to wait in corridors, sometimes exposed to rain while awaiting consultations.

The patient further claimed that the oncology unit was cramped, saying, “The entire oncology unit is the size of a gateman’s room, and that office accommodates at least seven or eight people.”

She also alleged that, until recently, there was no designated chemotherapy ward, requiring porters to search for empty beds before treatment sessions.

Appealing to authorities, she called on the government to improve health workers’ welfare, address salary arrears, and upgrade oncology infrastructure.

Responding, Ahmadu stated that the hospital had undergone a significant transformation.

She said it was originally a staff clinic but was upgraded to a tertiary healthcare institution in 2012 to meet the expanding needs of the Federal Capital Territory.

She clarified that the area shown in the video was the outpatient clinic, adding that although space constraints existed, the facility met established standards and had served patients efficiently for four years.

Ahmadu also noted that FMC Abuja had consultants’ offices in a newly constructed clinical building and a dedicated oncology pharmacy, one of the few operating independently in the region.

She outlined the department’s components, including an outpatient clinic, a 12-bedded ward, a palliative care unit nearing completion, a navigation office, and designated areas for psychological support.

“For your reference, the consultation fee at our oncology clinic is N2,000, while the admission fee for a four-bedded room is N10,000 per day,” she added.

Ahmadu reaffirmed the centre’s commitment to continuously improving its services and ensuring better care for patients.