FOBTOB says N2tr industry threatened by sachet alcoholic drinks ban

AHEAD of the December 31, 2025, deadline to ban alcoholic beverages in sachets and upwards of 200ml PET/glass bottles, the Food, Beverage, and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB) has called on the Federal Government to rescind its decision, saying the move poses a threat to over N2 trillion investment in the sector.

Appealing yesterday during a press conference in Lagos, the President of FOBTOB, Jimoh Oyibo, stated that repealing the order would avert the grave repercussions that would most definitely follow the ban, especially by saving approximately 5.5 million jobs, both direct and indirect.

The recent directive from the Senate to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is to effect a ban on alcoholic beverages in sachets and small-volume PET/glass bottles (below 200ml) by December 31, 2025.

For a fair hearing and to demonstrate good faith, Oyibo urged the Senate to invite relevant stakeholders to a Public Hearing to “hear the other side” and be adequately informed to make an informed decision.

He also urged the Senate to carefully examine and consider the endorsement of the validated National Alcohol Policy, in view of its multi-sectoral implementation framework, which was developed after the Public Hearing last year by the House of Representatives, when the initial call for a ban was raised.

He said the Senate should consider the totality of the value chain in the alcohol beverage industry, taking into account the impact of the ban on both formal and informal employees, as well as legitimate manufacturers.

Highlighting some of the economic implications, the FOBTOB chief said the close to N2 trillion investment in machinery and raw materials might go down the drain if the ban is effected, while over 500,000 direct employees, and an estimated five million indirect workers, including the companies supplying materials needed for the production, those involved in marketing and distribution, and other logistics) would have their employment jeopardised.

The body called on regulatory bodies to place emphasis on regulation, monitoring, and enlightenment campaigns to educate stakeholders and the general public on the dangers of underage consumption of alcohol and its sales in motor parks.