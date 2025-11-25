Food prices fell in September — NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a decline in the prices of several staple food items across Nigeria in September 2025.

The agency disclosed this in its Selected Food Prices Watch report for the month, released in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the report, the average price of one kilogram of brown beans fell by 33.70 per cent year-on-year, dropping from N2,738.59 in September 2024 to N1,815.76 in September 2025.

Month-on-month, the price declined by 1.74 per cent from N1,847.82 in August 2025.

White garri also recorded a decrease of 25.51 per cent compared with the same period in 2024, falling from N1,170.25 to N871.78, while month-on-month prices dropped by 6.52 per cent from N932.53. Similarly, the average price of one kilogram of white grain maize (sold loose) fell by 16.57 per cent year-on-year, from N1,065.14 to N888.68, and by 6.56 per cent compared with August 2025’s N951.04.

Tomatoes saw a year-on-year reduction of 10.56 per cent, with prices moving from N1,430.87 to N1,279.84, and a marginal month-on-month decline of 0.45 per cent from N1,285.61.

Conversely, local rice recorded a slight increase of 1.99 per cent year-on-year, rising from N1,914.77 to N1,952.94, although month-on-month it declined by 0.56 per cent from N1,963.87. Boneless beef prices rose by 21.79 per cent year-on-year, moving from N5,633.60 to N6,861.25, but remained largely stable compared with August 2025.

The report highlighted regional variations in prices. Enugu recorded the highest average price for brown beans at N2,337.58, while Yobe reported the lowest at N1,223.42.

Ebonyi had the highest average price for white garri at N1,297.22, whereas Taraba recorded N450. White maize reached N1,488.50 in Imo and fell to N547.84 in Yobe. Tomato prices peaked in Ebonyi at N2,301.38 and were lowest in Plateau at N697.69.

For local rice, Enugu registered N2,385.73, with Lagos recording the lowest at N1,963.87. Boneless beef was most expensive in Imo at N9,070.39 and cheapest in Benue at N6,860.07. Zone-based analysis showed that the South-East and South-West recorded the highest average prices for brown beans, while the North-West had the lowest. The South-East and South-South led in garri prices, and the North-Central reported the lowest.

The report comes after President Bola Tinubu instructed a Federal Executive Council Committee to take measures to reduce food prices further by ensuring safe and efficient passage of products across the country.