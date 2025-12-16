Former Chief Justice, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, is dead

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has died in Saudi Arabia. His passing was confirmed on Tuesday morning by a source close to the family, who disclosed that the retired jurist breathed his last in a hospital in the Kingdom.

“Ex-CJN Tanko Muhammad is dead. He passed away this morning at a Saudi Arabian Hospital,” the source said.

The Nigerian Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS), National Headquarters, Abuja, also issued a condolence statement dated 16 December 2025, acknowledging the death of the former head of the judiciary

“Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return,” the statement read.

NAMLAS described Justice Muhammad’s death as a significant loss to the judiciary, the legal profession, the Muslim community, and the nation. The association noted that he was “a towering figure of integrity, humility, and unwavering commitment to justice.”

According to the statement, Justice Muhammad “exemplified the highest ideals of the Bench—fairness, courage, and fidelity to the rule of law.” It added that during his tenure as Chief Justice, he discharged his responsibilities “with wisdom and restraint, leaving behind a legacy of service that will continue to guide generations of legal practitioners.”

The association further highlighted his role as a mentor to young Muslim law students, describing him as “a fatherly pillar and a source of encouragement.” It stated that his “support, moral guidance, and openness to the aspirations of young Muslim legal minds reflected his deep belief in mentorship, continuity, and the nurturing of future custodians of justice.”

Condolences were extended to his family, the judiciary, the government, and the wider Muslim community. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the Nigerian Judiciary, the Government and people of Nigeria, and the entire Muslim Ummah,” the statement said.

Prayers were also offered for the repose of his soul, with NAMLAS asking that Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him “the highest abode in Jannatul Firdaus.”

Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad served the Nigerian judiciary for decades, rising to the position of Chief Justice before his retirement. His career was marked by decisions that influenced the country’s legal history and by his role in shaping the judiciary during a period of significant national challenges.