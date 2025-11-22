Forum canvasses increased capital inflows, ethical trust to drive Africa’s growth

GLOBAL investors, innovators and policy influencers on Friday gathered in Lagos for the maiden Loveworld Trade & Investment Forum (LTIF) with a strong push for increased capital inflows into Africa and a redefined framework for ethical, trust-driven trade.

Held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Ikeja, the forum drew participants from North America, Europe, Asia and across Africa, signalling rising international confidence in Lagos as a growing investment hub.

Anchored on the theme, ‘Trust, Trade and Transformation,’ the forum focused on restoring credibility in cross-border business relations and creating pathways for sustainable investments capable of transforming Africa’s production capacity, technology adoption and trade competitiveness.

Speaking during a keynote conversation, Managing Partner at Oui Capital, Mr. Olu Oyinsan, said trust has become the most valuable asset in global commerce, surpassing even capital and technology.

According to him, “trust is the bedrock of every enduring enterprise. It governs our ethics, fuels collaborations and anchors relevance. It is the currency that strengthens nations and unlocks possibilities.”

His remarks set the tone for broader conversations on how transparency, leadership integrity and responsible innovation can help emerging markets attract long-term investments while reducing risk premiums associated with African economies.

Speakers at the plenary sessions examined the next wave of transformative technologies – including artificial intelligence, quantum computing and advanced manufacturing – and how they are reshaping global trade rules.

Delegates explored strategies for positioning African businesses to benefit from these shifts, especially through regional manufacturing hubs, improved regulatory environments and stronger investor protection mechanisms.

Africa’s growing influence in global markets also came into focus, with discussions on unlocking capital for SMEs, expanding intra-African trade and leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to attract multinational supply chains.

Head of Commerce, Department of Commerce, Loveworld, Sister Stephanie Oforka, described LTIF as “a catalytic marketplace for leaders and investors,” adding that the forum aims to create partnerships capable of transforming industries, communities and national economies.

“This forum is filled with individuals whose light is meant to illuminate industries, policies and the future of nations,” she said.

Loveworld CEO, Pastor Yemisi Kudehinbu, and other top executives, investors and business leaders also contributed to sessions on capital access, sustainable development, ethical investing and global expansion strategies.

Participants praised the forum for facilitating new alliances, unveiling investment leads and promoting a values-driven framework for sustainable economic growth. Many noted that the emphasis on trust and ethical business practices could help de-risk African markets and attract more foreign direct investment (FDI).

With its successful debut, the Loveworld Trade & Investment Forum has strengthened Lagos’ positioning as a strategic gateway for global capital, innovation and trade, and further underscored Africa’s readiness to play a more visible role in the global economic order.