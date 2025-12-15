Forum honours Anambra Speaker

Ogbaru Patrons Forum (OPF) Lagos Branch has honoured Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Somtochukwu Udeze.

Its Chairman, Prosper Kanayo, while welcoming the Speaker, said the inaugural function focused on promoting of abundant natural resources and other investment opportunities in the

Ogbaru Local Council of Anambra State.

Udeze, in his keynote speech at the event themed “Re-awakening the Ogbaru Spirit,” called on the Anambra citizens, particularly Ogbaru natives, to refocus their developmental interests in Ogbaru and its environs.

“The 10-year growth plan spearheaded by Ogbaru Patrons Forum is a foresight and fortuitous development agenda especially as it aligns with Chukwuma Soludo’s Anambra State-led government’s rapid infrastructural development projects,” he said.