Forum warns Kogi senator against jeopardising Tinubu, Ododo’s chances in 2027

Kogi East Elites Forum has warned the Senator representing Kogi West, Sunday Karimi, over what it described as his “frequent unguarded and inflammatory utterances” capable of destabilising the political atmosphere in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

At a press conference addressed by Dr Abubakar Rajab Yakubu in Abuja yesterday, the forum said it was particularly alarmed by Karimi’s remarks during the 2025 Kabba Day celebration, where he reportedly boasted of plans — alongside what he termed allies from Kogi East to unseat Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and push the governorship to Kogi West in 2027.

The group condemned the comments as irresponsible and self-serving, noting that a federal lawmaker should be “mindful of his utterances” and refrain from making statements that could overheat the polity.

Reaffirming its loyalty to Governor Ododo and President Bola Tinubu, the forum stressed that the state “is resolute and united” behind the current administration.