Foundation awards N10m to transformative youth agribusiness leaders

The British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATN) Foundation has once again placed the spotlight on Nigeria’s next generation of agripreneurs with the announcement of N10 million awarded to the 2025 winners of its flagship Farmers for the Future (F4F) Program.

The awards were presented during the biennial Agribusiness Dialogue Session held in Lagos, which explored the theme “Is the Smallholder Farmer Finance-able?”

To shift the perception of agriculture from a last resort to a viable and scalable business opportunity, the Farmers for the Future initiative was launched in partnership with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to inspire and empower young Nigerians.

Open to serving NYSC members with innovative agribusiness ideas or existing enterprises, the programme provides equity-free grants, mentorship, technical assistance, and market linkages.

Through this model, BATN Foundation actively addresses unemployment, builds youth capacity, and positions agriculture as a viable career path for young Nigerians.

The 2025 competition attracted some of the country’s most promising young entrepreneurs. Following a transparent and rigorous selection process, six outstanding agripreneurs emerged as winners of the competition.

Daniel Akogwu Jacob of Aretecom Limited emerged as the top winner, securing N3 million to scale his venture. Emmanuel Mary of Zibah Foods and Akinloye John of Geentead Farm NG were both named second-place winners, each receiving N2 million in funding support.

Third place was shared by three innovative entrepreneurs: Ikhahon Robinson of Heabron Farm Ltd, Adetuberu Sikeade of Lycos Nutrients Enterprises, and Haruna Godwin of Yaroson Agro Business, who were each awarded N1 million.

Beyond financial support, the winners will benefit from capacity building, business development guidance, and inclusion in the F4F alumni community, giving them continued exposure and access to partnerships long after the competition.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, the General Manager of the BATN Foundation, Oludare Odusanya, emphasised that the Farmers for the Future programme is about reimagining the role of young people in agriculture.

“The vision of Farmers for the Future is to show young Nigerians that agriculture is not just survival; it is innovation, enterprise, and opportunity. By supporting youth with the right financing, mentorship, and networks, we are building a new generation of agripreneurs who will drive food security, create jobs, and power Nigeria’s economic diversification. These winners represent the resilience, creativity, and ambition that the programme was designed to nurture,” he said.