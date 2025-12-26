Foundation distributes packages to over 5,000 Ekiti residents

Supports Oyebanji for second term

The Jide Akinyemi Foundation (JAF) has distributed food items and gifts worth several million naira to over 5,000 residents drawn from the 16 Local Government Areas of Ekiti State.

The initiative, titled The Ekiti Christmas Box of Love ’25, organised by the Jide Akinyemi Foundation (JAF), took place in Ado Ekiti yesterday.

Speaking during the distribution, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Mr Jide Akinyemi, said the gathering was organised to spread joy during the Christmas season and to also support the administration of the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

Akinyemi said the foundation’s annual Christmas outreach is aimed at ensuring that vulnerable members of society are able to celebrate the season with dignity, explaining that food items and other essential gifts were distributed to beneficiaries drawn from different parts of the state.

He said that the initiative was aimed at easing the festive burden on households, especially the elderly, women, and vulnerable families.

The Founder, who hails from Ayedun, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, noted that the Christmas outreach has been sustained for about four years, adding that the foundation remains committed to continuing and expanding the initiative in the coming years.

Addressing speculations that the event might be linked to political ambition, Akinyemi dismissed such claims, stressing that the foundation’s activities are purely humanitarian and supportive of governance.

Akinyemi further disclosed that the foundation plans to expand its outreach by 2026 to more communities and social groups across Ekiti State.

Speaking on the Oyebanji administration’s achievements, he said the government has performed creditably in key areas, including workers’ welfare, pension payments, social interventions, and infrastructure development.

He reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to complementing government efforts, noting that government alone cannot do everything for the people, urging the elites and non-governmental organisations to assist in bridging the remaining gap for the benefit of the people.

“We are here to celebrate Christmas with our people and to ensure that everyone can enjoy the season. Many people struggle to afford food at this time, so providing food items is our way of sharing joy and hope.

“Across the world, governments cannot do everything alone. That is why foundations and NGOs exist to complement government efforts. Supporting the government does not mean political ambition; it means supporting good governance.

“For the first time in a long while, people across the state are speaking with one voice about governance. Workers are paid, senior citizens receive their pensions, and there are visible initiatives that touch the lives of the people. It is only normal to support a government that is doing well.”

Receiving Jide Akinyemi Foundation and his supporters into the Ekiti APC, Chairman, Barrister Sola Eleshin, hailed the foundation for supporting the people with relief packages, saying the gesture replicates his commitment to the wellbeing and welfare of the residents.

He described Akinyemi’s decision to join the party as a fortunate encounter for APC, saying Ekiti is in dire need of some patriotic citizens like him to complement the efforts of the government by contributing to the welfare of residents through their respective quarters.