Foundation fetes girls at Lagos juvenile home

Tabitha-Abimbola Foundation (TAF) at the weekend took a Christmas celebration to girls at a juvenile correctional facility in Idi-Araba, Lagos, as part of its yearly outreach programme.

The outreach, tagged “Christmas with Less Privileged Children 3.0,” marked the Foundation’s 2025 Christmas celebration and extended its impact to a new beneficiary group.

The Founder of the Lagos-based non-profit organisation, Mrs Abimbola Agbebiyi, said the initiative was aimed at restoring hope, dignity and self-worth in young girls facing difficult life circumstances.

“Christmas is a time for joy, reflection and giving. Our annual celebrations are not just about gifts, but about creating moments of hope and connection.

“This year, bringing our Christmas celebration to these young girls is our way of reminding them that they are seen, valued and capable of rising above their circumstances,” Agbebiyi said.

According to her, since its establishment in 2023, the foundation has reached more than 200 less-privileged children, providing clothing and essential food items to both the children and their mothers.

She recalled that in 2024, the foundation hosted over 100 children with special needs drawn from various orphanages, offering mobility aids, assistive learning devices, mattresses and festive gifts.

“For our 2025 outreach, we intentionally chose to celebrate Christmas with girls in a juvenile correctional facility, to let them experience joy, care and encouragement during the season,” Agbebiyi said.

The Christmas event featured dance and drama presentations, prayers, words of affirmation and reflective sessions aimed at helping the girls reconnect with their dreams and aspirations.

The celebration also included a visit by Santa Claus, a Christmas meal and the distribution of personalised gift packs, Bibles, journals, hygiene items and motivational storybooks.

In addition, the Foundation presented raw food items to members of staff at the facility, in appreciation of their commitment to caring for the girls.

In her response, the Head, Special Correctional Centre for Girls, Mrs Ojukotola Sumbo, expressed gratitude to the foundation for the gifts.

Sumbo said that the impact of the gifts and the dance drama on the theme, “Your future is bright”, would go a long way to transform the girls in the home.

The Tabitha-Abimbola Foundation is a Lagos-based non-profit organisation focused on improving the lives of vulnerable women, children and communities through initiatives in education, health, empowerment and social inclusion.