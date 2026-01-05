Foundation gifts food items to elderly in Osun communities

The Fatade Idowu Foundation has distributed food items and essential household supplies to elderly residents in several communities in Osun State as part of activities marking the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The humanitarian outreach, organised on December 22, 2025, was carried out in Eripa, Otan Ayegbaju, Iresi, Okerun and Igbajo communities in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of the state. More than 300 elderly persons benefited from the exercise.

According to the foundation, the initiative was driven by the commitment of its founder, Mr Idowu Fatade Olamilekan, to improving the welfare of senior citizens, particularly during the festive season when financial pressures are often heightened.

Representatives of the foundation said the outreach was aimed at easing the burden on vulnerable elderly residents and ensuring they were included in the celebrations. They added that the programme reflects the foundation’s values of compassion, unity and collective responsibility.

Beyond the distribution of food and household items, volunteers also interacted with beneficiaries, offering words of encouragement and moral support.

The Chairman of Boluwaduro Local Government Area, Hon. Aina Abayomi Adesina, commended Mr Olamilekan Idowu Fatade for the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful in view of prevailing economic challenges. He also expressed the local government’s readiness to collaborate with the foundation on future community projects.

Similarly, the Owa of Otan Ayegbaju, Oba Lukman Adesola Ojo Fadipe, praised the founder for supporting the elderly during what he described as a challenging period, and urged others to emulate the gesture.

Community leaders also lauded the foundation’s intervention, noting that such support plays an important role in uplifting residents, especially during difficult times.

Beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the assistance, saying it provided much-needed relief and renewed hope.

Mr Olamilekan Idowu reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to sustained humanitarian efforts and pledged to continue promoting care, respect and social responsibility within local communities.