Foundation launches initiative to address girls’ menstrual pain

Foundation de Christie has officially unveiled its 2026 campaign theme, “Dignity Without Pain,” a bold initiative aimed at helping girls remain in school by addressing menstrual pain through education, awareness, and access to care.



Building on last year’s theme, “Her Flow, Her Power,” the Dignity Without Pain Initiative (DWPI) shifts focus to a critical but often overlooked barrier to girls’ education, menstrual pain, and its causes.



Menstrual pain can be debilitating for many girls. While some pain may stem from natural causes such as hormonal imbalance or dysmenorrhea, others experience severe and persistent pain due to harmful practices like Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). Survivors of FGM often suffer burning pain, infections, emotional trauma, and long-term reproductive health complications.



Lack of awareness causes many girls to normalise extreme pain, endure in silence, or miss school rather than seek medical help.



“Pain is not a rite of passage, and silence is not strength,” Christie Amida, Founder and Executive Director of Foundation de Christie, said.



“When girls understand their bodies and the causes of their pain, they are empowered to seek help, protect their dignity, and stay in school.”



The Dignity Without Pain conversation officially begins on February 6, in commemoration of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, reinforcing the foundation’s commitment to ending harmful practices and promoting girls’ health, dignity, and education.



Through school outreach, community engagement, and advocacy, DWPI aims to ensure that no girl’s education is disrupted by preventable pain or lack of information.