Foundation to empower digital citizens, build a safer online generation

The Ndukwe Kalu Foundation (NKF) has announced the 2025 edition of its flagship Child Online Safety Protection and Reporting of Abuse (COSPRA) Summit, themed “Empowering Digital Citizens: Building a Safer Online Generation.”

‎

The summit, proudly sponsored by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), will bring together leading voices from Nigeria’s technology, education, and child protection sectors to confront one of today’s most pressing challenges ensuring a safer and more responsible digital environment for children and young people.

‎

The 2025 COSPRA Summit will be held on November 20 at the Afe Babalola Hall, University of Lagos, featuring interactive panels, policy dialogues, youth innovation showcases, and the unveiling of a national pledge for child online safety.

‎

Key implementing partners and co-sponsors include the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Internet Society (ISOC), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), and the Lagos State Education Board.

‎

Together, these institutions aim to drive a national movement for responsible digital citizenship and child protection in the online space.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Ms. Erica Okibe, Executive Secretary of the Ndukwe Kalu Foundation, described COSPRA as “more than just another summit it’s a clarion call to action.”

‎

“We are uniting institutions, parents, and digital stakeholders to empower young people to thrive safely and responsibly in the online world,” she said.

‎

Since its inception, COSPRA has grown into a powerful platform uniting government agencies, educators, innovators, and advocates committed to tackling online abuse, misinformation, and child exploitation.

‎

As Nigeria’s digital landscape continues to expand, the initiative underscores a vital message — protecting children online is not optional; it is essential.