Foundation to host 4th edition of All Africa Deaf Arts Festival

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), The Seams Deaf Pro Foundation, dedicated to empowering Deaf youths across Africa, is set to organise the fourth edition of the All Africa Deaf Arts Festival (AADAF).

The event, themed: “Deaf Can. Africa Can,” will feature immersive master classes and creative camps, and it’s scheduled to be held at the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo State, between December 1 and 5, with the grand finale taking place at the Wole Soyinka Arts Theatre, University of Ibadan (UI) on December 6.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Executive Director of the foundation, Samuel James, explained that AADAF was created to address the lack of sustainable pathways for Deaf and disabled youths to develop their skills, earn a living, and contribute to Africa’s creative economy.

According to him, AADAF empowers this group of people to be self-sustaining through training, professional exposure, networks, and opportunities that drastically change their future.

The festival will bring together artists with disabilities from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and across the continent, united by resilience and a shared dream of a more inclusive arts ecosystem.

The event will feature performances, exhibitions, film presentations, and stakeholders’ dialogue on inclusion, accessibility, and policy reform.

“The festival is not just an event, but a movement. Art belongs to everyone; creativity has no barriers; talent thrives wherever opportunity exists, and every artist, regardless of disability, deserves a place on Africa’s stage,” James said.

A member of Seams Deaf Pro Foundation and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Strategist, Dr. Akhere Akran, emphasised that the Deaf community remains one of the most culturally vibrant yet least visible groups in Africa, and the festival aims to correct this imbalance.

“The festival is a reminder that we are stronger when everyone is included, that a continent rises when all her people rise, and that the arts are at their most beautiful when they are open to every creator,” she said.

The festival will provide a platform for Deaf artists to showcase their talents, and will include training on Traditional, Visual Arts; Digital Arts and New Media; Professional Dance Techniques; Dramatic Expression and Performance; Creative Leadership and Career Development, and Production and Stagecraft.

The Seams Deaf Pro Foundation is calling for partnerships and support to enable Deaf youths to gain skills that will sustain them for life.

The group has received support from organisations and individuals, including Lightwork Media House, which is partnering with the foundation to support the event.

Members of the foundation, Omowunmi Otunuyi and David Usoro, expressed optimism about the event’s success and their readiness to showcase their talents.

They urged society to change its attitude towards people with disabilities, stating that disability does not make them less human, and they are ready to contribute to the creative economy.