Foundation to promote Africa’s economic transformation with SCIP

Sahara Group Foundation has launched the Sahara Community Impact Project (SCIP) to accelerate economic transformation across African communities.



The move underscores Sahara’s unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive growth, sustainability, and innovation through strategic community partnerships.

Director, Sahara Group Foundation, Chidilim Menakaya, told media stakeholders that the initiative focuses on establishing community business hubs that leverage local economic niches to promote entrepreneurship and empower small businesses.

“From agriculture, trade, craftsmanship, services, to emerging innovation, Sahara Group Foundation is looking to ultimately build specialised regional hubs with export potential by unlocking local talent and enterprise potential,” she said.



Menakaya explained that SCIP hubs would serve as engines for job creation and long-term business sustainability, leveraging Sahara’s EXTRApreneurship model to empower individuals and reduce resource waste.



Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma, said SCIP would pilot in Nigeria and ultimately become the template for replicating similar interventions to kick-start “community-led economic transformation across Africa.”



The project officially kicks off next month, with interested communities and entrepreneurs urged to submit applications through the Sahara Group Foundation’s official channels.



Urging media partners, community leaders, entrepreneurs, and the public to join in amplifying the transformative initiative, Project Lead, Sahara Group Foundation, David Ayinde, said the community referral call would go live in the first quarter of 2026.