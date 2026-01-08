Fresh blow for Nigerians as U.S. begins $15,000 visa bond

The United States government has announced a new visa policy that will require Nigerian citizens seeking B1/B2 business and tourist visas to post refundable financial bonds of up to $15,000 as part of tightened travel requirements.

Under the updated rules released by the U.S. Department of State, nationals of Nigeria and 37 other countries identified by Washington as having “high-risk” immigration profiles must pay a visa bond set at either $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000, before their visa application can proceed.

The exact amount will be determined by a U.S. consular officer during the visa interview process. The visa bond requirement is scheduled to take effect for Nigerian applicants on 21 January 2026.

Applicants will also be required to submit a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-352 and agree to the bond terms through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s online payment system.

Officials stressed that paying the bond does not guarantee visa issuance, and fees paid without explicit instruction from a consular officer will not be refunded.

he bond is intended as a financial guarantee that travellers will comply with U.S. immigration rules, including departing the country before their authorised stay expires.