FRSC: 3,915 deaths, 24,674 injuries in 7,715 road crashes from January to September

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, has revealed that Nigeria recorded 7,715 road traffic crashes between January and September 2025, resulting in 3,915 deaths and 24,674 injuries.

This, he said, represents a 10.04 per cent increase in crashes, 11.55 per cent increase in fatalities, and 10.28 per cent increase in injuries compared to the same period in 2024.

Mohammed made this revelation in his keynote address at the National flag-off of the Ember Month Town Hall Meeting held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with the theme: “Take Responsibility for Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving.”

He attributed the rise in crashes to human factors, including distracted driving, and called on road users to demonstrate caution, discipline, and vigilance while on the highways.

He said: “Distracted driving has evolved into one of the most prevalent risk behaviours on our highways. Mobile phone usage while driving, arguments with passengers, eating behind the wheel, emotional stress, drug and alcohol influence, speeding, and driver fatigue have collectively led to preventable crashes.

“Crash statistics recorded between January and September 2025 nationwide showed that a total of 7,715 road traffic crashes occurred, representing a 10.04 per cent rise compared to 7,011 crashes which occurred within the same period in 2024.

“Again, 24,674 people sustained varying degrees of injuries, compared to 22,373 who were injured in 2024. This also reflects a 10.28 per cent increase. Also, 3,915 people were killed in 2025 as against 3,811 that were killed in 2024, indicating an increase by 11.55 per cent.”

According to Mohammed, Rivers State recorded 47 reported cases of road crashes between January and September 2025, resulting in 15 deaths and 51 injuries. Compared to 2024, these figures represent a 35.7 per cent decrease in fatalities and a 37.5 per cent decrease in road crash-related injuries, reflecting an improvement in emergency response and road safety awareness in the state.

He called on every road user to demonstrate caution, discipline, and vigilance while on the highways, emphasising that driver behaviour remains a fundamental element in ensuring safety on Nigerian roads.