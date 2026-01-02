Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has called on motorists countrywide to prioritise safety, adhere to traffic laws, and drive responsibly as Nigerians usher in the New Year.

Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, in a statement, stressed that the celebration of a new beginning must not be marred by avoidable road traffic crashes arising from speed violations, drunk driving, dangerous overtaking, and wilful disregard for traffic regulations.

According to the Corps Marshal, experience has shown that the New Year period is often accompanied by increased vehicular movement, fatigue-induced driving, and reckless road use, which collectively heighten crash risks.

Mohammed therefore urged drivers to ensure their vehicles were roadworthy, obey speed limits, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and pay full attention to the road at all times. He also advised travellers to plan their journeys properly, take adequate rest, and cooperate with traffic and safety agencies deployed nationwide.

While emphasising that road safety is a shared responsibility, he appealed to all road users to make safety-conscious decisions that will guarantee the protection of lives and property as the nation steps into the New Year.

Spokesperson for the FRSC, Olusegun Ogungbemide, in a statement, reassured Nigerians of the Corps’ readiness, stating that FRSC personnel remained strategically deployed on major highways and critical corridors to manage traffic, respond promptly to emergencies, and enforce compliance with road safety regulations.FRSC tasks motorists on road traffic rules.

