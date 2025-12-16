Fubara commissions 1,000 housing units amid rent surge

Amid a hike in rents across Rivers State and other neighbouring states in the South-South region, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has taken steps to address the housing crisis.



Recently, there was an outrageous spike in rents for shops and houses in the state, where a one-bedroom apartment, which was rented for N100,000, now goes for N500,000 and above, a situation that caused panic among residents, especially civil servants.



But yesterday, the governor commissioned the first phase of the Greater City Hope Housing Estate, comprising 1,000 housing units. According to the governor, the project is a bold response to the state’s housing deficit and a deliberate strategy to decongest Port Harcourt and spread development to emerging urban corridors.



Speaking at the commissioning at the TAF City Estate in Aluu, Ikwere Local Council Area of the State, Fubara said the project was conceived at a difficult period for the state and faced intense opposition, including over 90 litigations, which, he said, were aimed at frustrating a vision designed to protect lives and improve living standards.

The governor said, “This is not just a project; it is an idea conceived at our most difficult time. What you see today is the reality of what we envisioned. 1,000 housing units for middle-income earners is not a joke.”



Fubara recalled that the original vision of the Greater Port Harcourt City Development initiative was to move development away from the congested city centre to surrounding areas to accommodate a growing population and improve quality of life. He urged individuals and organisations allocated land within the corridor to commence development without delay, stressing that visible infrastructure should now serve as motivation.