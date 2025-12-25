Fubara’s wife gifts children at Christmas

The wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, on Christmas Day extended love and care to babies born during the yuletide as part of activities marking the 2025 Christmas celebration.

Lady Fubara, founder of the Valerie SIMple Life Initiative, visited the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), Port Harcourt, on Christmas morning, where she was presented with two babies born on Christmas Day.

They are Baby Eric Chinyere Blessing, weighing 2.7kg and delivered at 12:02 a.m., and Baby Chidugam Kinikachi Owhondah, delivered at 2:00 a.m.

Speaking during the visit, the First Lady thanked God for His faithfulness and grace to witness another Christmas season and congratulated the parents on the safe delivery of their children. She described the newborns as special gifts of the season and symbols of hope for the future.

Lady Fubara presented gift items, including toiletries and cash, to the babies and their mothers, noting that it had become a cherished tradition in Rivers State to celebrate and identify with children born on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

She also urged the parents to raise the children in the fear of God so they would grow to be useful to their families and society.

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director of RSUTH, Prof. Chizindu Alikor, welcomed Lady Fubara and expressed appreciation for her kind gesture.

He also thanked the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for approving the employment of 1,000 staff and for equipping key departments of the hospital, assuring that the management would remain committed to delivering quality healthcare services.

Earlier, the First Lady visited the Port Harcourt Children’s Home in Borikiri, where she presented gift items to the children and reassured them of the government’s continued care and support.

At the home, Lady Fubara commended the caregivers for maintaining a clean and habitable environment, expressing satisfaction with the level of care provided to the children.