FUL Teaching Hospital, NIPRD partner to advance vaccine studies

The Federal University Lafia Teaching Hospital (FULTH) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) on vaccine research and development.

The signing of the MoU, chaired by Prof. Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, had in attendance Dr Hassan Ikrama, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of FULTH, and Dr Obi Adigwe, Director-General of the NIPRD.

NIPRD is a Nigerian research institute that develops and promotes traditional medicine and pharmaceutical products, ensures quality control and assurance of products, and provides training and capacity building in pharmaceutical research and development.

Speaking at the event, Pate said that the agreement formalises a strategic partnership aimed at boosting the growth of vaccine research and addressing its needs in Nasarawa State and beyond.

The minister noted that the collaboration would ensure research on vaccine development and a drug to protect people and treat Lassa fever patients.

“NIPRD has the expertise as a centre of excellence, while FULTH, in addition to providing expertise across various fields, would also provide the study participants and laboratory services needed for research trials,” Pate added.

In his response, the DG of NIPRD appreciated the minister, who, despite his tight schedule, decided to witness the MoU process, and saluted the commitment and resilience of the CMD towards the success of the exercise.

On his part, Ikrama commended the Federal Government and the minister’s commitment to the health sector, especially in the area of vaccines and research innovation.

The CMD therefore promised that the hospital would continue to invest in research with a view to addressing some of the dangerous diseases posing serious threats to human life.