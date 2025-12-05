Full List: NAHCON issues 15 new operational directives for 2026 Hajj

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has released a new set of operational rules ahead of the 2026 Hajj, signalling adjustments in flight procedures, group movement, medical screening and pre-arrival data management.

The directives were issued on Thursday after a meeting with State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards and accredited Hajj carriers at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The release, titled “NAHCON Directs Airlines to Issue 2026 Hajj Tickets Ahead of Departure,” was signed by the Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, Fatima Sanda Usara, on behalf of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission.

According to NAHCON, all Hajj carriers are required to issue 2026 flight tickets to intending pilgrims through State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards. Pilgrims are to be informed of their exact departure dates, times and locations to prevent transmission of incorrect pre-arrival data to Saudi authorities. The Commission warned that missing a scheduled flight will attract serious consequences beginning from the 2026 exercise.

Each pilgrim’s ticket is to be digitally linked to the Nusuk Card, which will be placed in designated buses in Saudi Arabia. Pilgrims will no longer be permitted to change groups once visas have been issued and must remain with the group under which their documentation was processed. Movements in Makkah, Madinah and the Masha’ir will be conducted in groups of 45, with each group required to travel together and return together.

NAHCON stated that pre-arrival data, including group lists, buildings and bed-space information, must be uploaded 72 hours before departure on the Nusuk Masar platform. Any pilgrim absent at the time of departure will be classified as a no-show and may bear the cost of the unused seat. The Saudi authorities’ new boarding card, containing all travel and flight details, must be issued to every pilgrim before departure.

State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards were reminded to remit Hajj fares promptly to avoid losing allocated slots, as the Saudi authorities will return any excess funds from camp bookings. The Commission emphasised that medical fitness rules must be strictly enforced.

Pilgrims who fall under any of the nine disqualifying medical conditions will not be allowed to travel and will bear deportation costs if they attempt to proceed. Only certified hospitals may be used for issuing medical fitness certificates.

NAHCON disclosed that airline allocations for 2026 have been communicated, though they may be adjusted following further technical and infrastructural assessments. The approved Hajj carriers for 2026 are Air Peace, FlyNas, Max Air and Umza Air.

In a closing remark, NAHCON Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, called for cooperation among all stakeholders, stating that “NAHCON’s success is everyone’s success.”

Below are 15 directives to note for Hajj 2026:

1. All Hajj carriers must issue 2026 Hajj flight tickets to pilgrims in collaboration with State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards.

2. Pilgrims must be informed of exact departure date, time and location to reduce incorrect pre-arrival data sent to Saudi Arabia.

3. Missing a flight will carry serious consequences beginning from the 2026 Hajj exercise.

4. Each pilgrim’s ticket will be digitally linked to their Nusuk Card, which will be placed in assigned buses in Saudi Arabia.

5. Pilgrims cannot change groups after visa issuance and must remain with the group under which their visa was processed.

6. Pilgrims will travel in groups of 45, remain together throughout Makkah, Madinah and Masha’ir, and return together.

7. NAHCON must upload pilgrims’ pre-arrival data 72 hours before departure on the Nusuk Masar platform, including group lists, building and bed-space details.

8. Any pilgrim absent at departure time will be treated as a no-show and may bear the cost of the unused seat.

9. Saudi Arabia’s new boarding card must be issued to each pilgrim before departure, containing comprehensive travel and flight details.

10. State boards must remit Hajj fares promptly to avoid forfeited slots, as Saudi Arabia will return excess camp booking funds.

11. Saudi Arabia’s medical fitness requirements must be strictly enforced, with penalties for violations.

12. Pilgrims with any of the nine disqualifying medical conditions must not travel and will bear deportation costs if they do.

13. State Boards must use only credible, certified hospitals for issuing medical fitness certificates.

14. Airline allocations for 2026 have been communicated but may change following technical and infrastructural reviews.

15. The approved Hajj carriers for 2026 are Air Peace, FlyNas, Max Air and Umza Air.