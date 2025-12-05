G20: U.S. replaces S’Africa with Poland for 2026 summit

The United States has invited Poland to next year’s G20 summit in Miami, signaling a dramatic shift in the forum’s guest roster while excluding South Africa, a full member, amid rising tensions with Washington.

This is as South Africa said yesterday it was prepared to wait out next year’s G20 after being barred by the U.S. and did not expect other countries to lobby for its inclusion.

U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, confirmed the decision in a statement titled “America Welcomes a New G20.”

“Poland, a nation that was once trapped behind the Iron Curtain but now ranks among the world’s 20 largest economies, will be joining us to assume its rightful place in the G20,” Rubio wrote.

The announcement reflects the U.S.’s broader intent to reward economic transformation while signaling dissatisfaction with countries it sees as underperforming.

The invitation comes as Poland’s economy recently surpassed $1 trillion, overtaking Switzerland and approaching Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands. Rubio highlighted Poland’s post-Communist transformation as a model for emerging nations.

“Poland’s success is proof that a focus on the future is a better path than one on grievances. It shows how partnership with the United States and American companies can promote mutual prosperity and growth,” he added.

The U.S. Secretary of State contrasted Poland’s trajectory with South Africa, criticizing what he called its “burdensome regulatory and redistributionist policies.” He said Pretoria had undermined U.S. input during its yearlong G20 leadership, “tarnishing the forum’s credibility.”

The United States also sharply criticized South Africa’s economic and political record. Rubio said: “The contrast with South Africa is stark. The South African economy has stagnated under its burdensome regulatory regime driven by racial grievance and corruption.”

He added that South Africa had “routinely ignored US objections to consensus communiques and statements, and blocked input into negotiations from the US and other countries and tarnished the G-20’s reputation.”

As a result, South Africa will not be invited to Miami, following Washington’s boycott of the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

Tensions have been further inflamed by Trump’s repeated, unverified claims of genocide against White Afrikaners, which South African President Cyril Ramaphosa raised during a May visit to the White House.

Presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya said in response that South Africa would sit out the 2026 series of meetings and resume participation when the G20 is handed to Britain in a year’s time.

“For now, we will take a commercial break until we resume normal programming,” Magwenya said on social media.