Gani Fawehinmi Organisation rallies media support on public interest litigations

The Gani Fawehinmi Organisation has called for deeper collaboration between civil society groups and the media to advance public interest litigation, promote accountability and strengthen governance in Nigeria.



The appeal was made yesterday during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of The Guardian Newspapers in Lagos.



The President of the organisation, Bankole Solomon, said The Guardian had remained a symbol of integrity, courage and public-spirited journalism, noting that the newspaper had consistently upheld the values championed by the late legal icon and human rights advocate, Gani Fawehinmi.



Members of the delegation included the Public Relations Officer, Akintunde Adedeji; the legal adviser, Taiwo Hassan; the Financial Secretary, Omuya Micheal, and the Media Officer, Olaleye Agboola.



Solomon said the group was seeking synergy with reputable media platforms to challenge policies and practices that undermine democracy and the welfare of citizens. He emphasised the need for renewed public interest litigation to address issues affecting Nigerians, describing the courts as a crucial avenue for testing laws and protecting rights.



He said civil society organisations had weakened over the years, with many losing credibility due to political influence and lack of focus. According to him, the Gani Fawehinmi Organisation aims to revive genuine activism by mobilising credible legal minds and partnering with the media to amplify issues of national concern.



Solomon added that the group was worried about what it described as governance failures, noting that many Nigerians were facing hardships with little or no opposition or accountability mechanisms in place.

He said the organisation planned to file suits on policies affecting the public, citing bank charges, governance decisions and human rights violations as areas requiring urgent legal intervention.



Responding to questions, Solomon said the organisation works with a large network of lawyers who are committed to public interest causes, adding that the number of lawyers involved in any case would depend on the nature of the matter.

He assured that the group was prepared to sustain long-term legal battles where necessary.