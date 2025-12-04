Gen Musa takes oath as defence minister

Nigeria’s immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd), on Thursday formally took the oath of office as the country’s new Minister of Defence, marking a significant moment in President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing recalibration of the national security architecture.

The brief but solemn ceremony, held at the State House, Abuja, was administered by President Tinubu, who charged the new minister to bring his extensive operational experience, strategic depth, and institutional knowledge of the Armed Forces to bear in strengthening Nigeria’s defence posture.

General Musa’s appointment, confirmed swiftly by the Senate on Wednesday, comes at a time when the administration is deepening reforms across the security ecosystem and seeking to consolidate gains recorded by the military in recent months against terrorism, banditry and other violent threats.

Speaking after the oath-taking, President Tinubu emphasised that the defence ministry under Musa’s leadership must prioritise synergy among the services, accelerate reforms, and sustain momentum in ongoing joint operations.

He also stressed the importance of procurement transparency, improved welfare for personnel, and deeper inter-agency cooperation.

Musa, who until June served as Nigeria’s 18th Chief of Defence Staff, is widely regarded as one of the most experienced officers of his generation, having commanded counterterrorism operations in the North-East and provided strategic oversight for nationwide military engagements.

He pledged total commitment to the President’s vision for a safer and more stable Nigeria, assuring that he would work tirelessly to enhance operational efficiency, modernise defence capabilities, and strengthen partnerships with regional and international allies.

“We will not relent. We will sustain the pressure on the enemies of the state and ensure that peace returns to every community,” he said, promising to prioritise troop morale, intelligence-led operations, and collaboration with local communities.

Shortly after the induction, senior government officials, including the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; service chiefs; and members of the Federal Executive Council, congratulated the new minister, expressing confidence that his appointment signals a new chapter in Nigeria’s security management.

General Musa’s assumption of office effectively ends weeks of speculation over the leadership of the Defence Ministry following the resignation of former minister Abubakar Badaru.

His emergence has been widely welcomed by security analysts, who believe a seasoned career officer at the helm will bring clarity, discipline, and professionalism to defence policy implementation.

With the new Defence Minister now in place, expectations are high that the Tinubu administration will push forward with long-awaited reforms to strengthen national security, boost military readiness, and deepen public confidence in the fight against insecurity.

He is expected to hold inaugural briefings with service chiefs and top ministry officials in the coming days as he begins the task of reshaping Nigeria’s defence priorities for the years ahead.