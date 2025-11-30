Gen. Omu laid to rest in Delta with full military honours

Nigeria, at the weekend, bade farewell to one of its most respected military and community leaders, Major-General Paul Ufuoma Omu (rtd.), as the former Military Governor of the defunct South-Eastern State was buried in his hometown, Igbide, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, in a ceremony marked by full military honours and national reflection.

Omu, who died at 84, was celebrated as a rare breed of soldier–statesman whose life spanned critical eras in Nigeria’s military and political evolution. The solemn rites drew an imposing array of dignitaries from the military, political, religious and traditional establishments—an indication of his far-reaching influence and the vacuum his death leaves behind.

At St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Igbide, clerics led by the Archbishop of Bendel Province, Most Revd Cyril Odutemu, invoked scriptures and national introspection, praising the late general as a man who lived “a life rooted in integrity” and embodied the vanishing ethos of patriotism and public discipline.

Odutemu lamented Nigeria’s erosion of values, describing Omu as “one of the rare Nigerians who believed the nation was truly worth dying for.”

The state’s political establishment—incumbent and past—made a strong showing, signalling Omu’s continued relevance decades after leaving public office.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his wife Tobore, former Governors James Ibori and Ifeanyi Okowa (with his wife, Edith), former Deputy Governor Benjamin Elue, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas and top government officials were present, alongside traditional rulers and community leaders.

The President General of the Isoko Development Union (IDU), Prof. Chris Akpotu, led a large delegation in honour of a man many consider one of the finest products of the Isoko Nation.

For the military, Omu’s passing rekindled the debate on leadership values within the armed forces. Representing the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, Major-General Oluwafemi Williams described Omu as “an exceptionally well-informed senior officer” whose conduct set standards the modern army continues to struggle to replicate.

He recalled Omu’s years as Military Governor of the then South-Eastern State—now Cross River and Akwa Ibom—highlighting his professionalism, discipline and unwavering commitment to national unity.

“In every appointment he held, he demonstrated determination in achieving objectives. He was disciplined, confident and endowed with impeccable integrity,” Williams said, underscoring concerns about the steady decline of such qualities in the public space.

After the funeral service, soldiers mounted a ceremonial guard and slow march procession before performing the symbolic folding and presentation of the national flag to Omu’s family.

The 21-gun salute echoed across Igbide, marking the final military farewell reserved for officers of the highest standing.

For the people of Isoko, the burial was more than a farewell—it was a reminder of a generation that blended national service with local loyalty. Community leaders and clerics recalled Omu’s philanthropy, mentorship of younger leaders and commitment to Isoko development long after his retirement from active service. Many described him as a stabilising force whose counsel was widely sought during moments of uncertainty.