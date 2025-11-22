Genocide claim: Forum urges religious leaders to exercise restraint

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has called on religious leaders and faith-based organisations across Nigeria to exercise restraint and promote dialogue following the U.S. government’s claim of a Christian genocide in the country.

In a series of posts on X between October 31 and November 1, former U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the continued killings in Nigeria, declaring America’s readiness to send military assistance if the Federal Government failed to stop attacks by jihadist groups.

Since then, the claim has sparked intense debate in Nigeria. While the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has backed the assertion, arguing that Christian communities in Northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt face sustained persecution, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) described the allegation as false and a dangerous narrative.

The council insisted that Nigeria’s security challenges are driven by terrorism, criminality, and ecological pressures, rather than religion.

In a statement jointly signed by IDFP Co-Chairs, Rev. Abainitus Akila Hamman and Dr. Yussuf Yakub Arrigasiyyu on Saturday, the forum condemned all forms of violence, hate speech, and incitement.

It appealed to faith leaders, communities, and institutions to reject retaliation and prioritize peaceful engagement.

Acknowledging the pain and grief of families across Nigeria who have lost loved ones to violence, the forum stressed that every life lost is one too many.

“The loss of any Nigerian, whether Christian, Muslim, or of other faiths, diminishes us all,” the statement said.

The forum added: “As people of faith who believe in the sanctity of human life and the principles of compassion, justice, and brotherhood, we condemn all forms of violence, hate, and destruction currently threatening the stability of our nation.

“We strongly urge all communities to reject retaliation, avoid incitement, and choose dialogue over conflict. At this sensitive time, restraint must be exercised by all political, religious, and social actors.”

The statement further called on leaders and citizens to avoid actions or statements that could inflame tensions or deepen divisions.

“The solution to Nigeria’s challenges will never come from fear or suspicion, but from dialogue, understanding, and collaboration,” it said.

“As faith leaders under the IDFP, we reaffirm our belief that peace must be cultivated, nurtured, and lived daily through our words and actions.

“We call on faith leaders across Nigeria to remain steadfast in promoting peace, compassion, and hope within their communities. Interfaith engagement does not shrink in the face of tension; it grows stronger. Our diversity should never divide us, but serve as a foundation for understanding, healing, and shared progress.”

The forum also urged the government to act decisively and responsibly in addressing security challenges, ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of faith, ethnicity, or political affiliation, is protected and treated fairly.

“Peace is sustained through fairness, accountability, justice, and the rule of law. Only through these principles can trust be rebuilt and harmony restored across communities,” it concluded.