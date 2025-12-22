Ghana deports 42 Nigerians for prostitution, fraud

About 42 Nigerians have been deported from Ghana’s Ashanti Region over alleged prostitution, fraud, and other related offences.

Speaking on his Facebook account recently, Ashanti Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene confirmed that no fewer than 42 Nigerians were sent packing, alongside other nationals from Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin Republic and Burkina Faso.

Amoakohene stressed that 13 Cameroonian nationals, three Ivorian nationals, three Burkinabe nationals, and seven Benin nationals were deported from the country after court rulings found them guilty of prostitution and other related offences.

He added that 68 African nationals were affected by the court decisions.

Amoakohene wrote, “A total of 42 Nigerians, 13 Cameroonians, three Ivorians, three Burkinabe nationals, and seven Benin nationals have been deported from the Ashanti Region to their respective countries following various court rulings involving Q-Net, prostitution, and other criminal activities.

He showered encomiums on Ghana’s government for its professionalism, diligence, and firm commitment to enforcing the country’s immigration laws.

“I commend the Ghana Immigration Service for its professionalism, diligence, and firm commitment to enforcing our immigration laws, while upholding due process and human dignity.

“Their collaboration with the courts and other security agencies continues to strengthen public safety, protect vulnerable persons, and preserve law and order in the region,” he said.

The deportation of the Nigerians comes amid growing reports of increased scrutiny and mass arrests of Nigerians abroad. According to a report by Indian news agency NDTV, about 50 Nigerians were arrested during one of India’s largest coordinated crackdowns on a transnational narcotics network in November.

The suspects were believed to be linked to a sprawling drug distribution and hawala money-laundering syndicate operating across several major Indian cities. The Delhi Police led the operation in collaboration with the Telangana Police’s EAGLE unit.

The report noted that months of intelligence gathering culminated in days of simultaneous raids across Delhi, enabling officers to dismantle key layers of a cartel involved in trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine across India.