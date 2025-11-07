Global peaceful coexistence is our collective responsibility, says Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba (Senator) Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arusa I), has called upon all religious adherents globally to ensure peaceful coexistence, irrespective of their religious affiliations.

Oba Ladoja also urged presidents and world leaders to cooperate and make peaceful coexistence their cardinal principle.

The Olubadan made these assertions in a press release issued and signed by Chief Ayoade Solomon Olugbemiga, the Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, during the courtesy visit paid by Bishop Francis Wale Oke, the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), to the Olubadan at his palace in Oke Aremo, Ibadan, on Friday.

Regarding the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria, the Imperial Majesty acknowledged that Nigeria is currently facing significant security challenges.

According to the paramount ruler, insecurity, which is observed in many countries worldwide, affects all religious groups. It should neither divide us nor escalate into war, which could lead to the destruction of lives and property.

He called on the PFN President to urge other Christian leaders globally to preach peace and to act as our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. He also encouraged the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to intensify efforts to reduce, if not completely eliminate, insecurity.

Earlier in his address, the PFN president, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, prayed to God to grant the monarch longevity in the service of God and humanity.

In a related development, His Imperial Majesty Oba Ladoja elevated four High Chiefs and a Senior High Chief.

Those elevated are: Oba (Sir) Eddy Oyewole from Osi Olubadan to Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland; Oba Abiodun Kola Daisi from Ashipa Olubadan to Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland; Oba Amidu Salawudeen Ajibade from Ekerin Olubadan to Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Others include: Oba Adebayo Akande from Ekarun Olubadan to Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland, while High Chief Babalola SAN, who was represented by Elder Sunday Adeyemo Babalola, was promoted from Abese Olubadan to Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Important personalities who graced the occasion included members of the Olubadan In-Council: Oba Tajudeen Abimbola Ajibola Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Kolawole Adegbola Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba John Olubunmi Isioye Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Akeem Mobolaji Adewoyin, the Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland, and High Chief (Senator) Sarafadeen Abiodun Alli, Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland.

Other dignitaries include Her Excellency Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of the former Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Chief (Mrs. Soyege) Balogun, Iyalode of Ibadanland; traditional rulers; religious leaders; the President of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Barr. Ajeniyi Ajewole Sulaimon, among others.