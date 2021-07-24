 
GM sues Ford over name of its hands-free technology

By AFP
24 July 2021   |   3:57 pm

General Motors

General Motors has announced that the US manufacturer and its self-driving car unit Cruise have sued Ford for calling its automated driving technology BlueCruise.

Ford launched BlueCruise, which allows motorists to drive hands-free, in April.

GM, which aquired the start-up Cruise in 2016, argues in a lawsuit filed in the district court in Northern California that Ford is infringing its trademark.

“No other company has the right to use these marks in the field of automated driving technology,” GM said in the complaint seen Saturday by AFP.

Ford’s brand “will inevitably cause confusion,” GM said.

With Cruise, GM hopes to be the first major automaker to produce self-driving cars on a large scale.

