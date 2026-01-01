guardin-logo

GNI building fire: More bodies recovered as rescue enters day 8

Date: 1 January 2026 3:04am WAT

Rescue and recovery operations continued into Wednesday evening following the fire outbreak at the GNI building, with emergency responders recovering one additional body from the scene.

In a statement issued by Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the state government announced at 6:54 p.m. on 31 December 2025 that the incident had so far left several people injured, while fatalities had also been recorded.

According to the update, eight injured males, including a firefighter, were rescued and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

In addition, three males and two females sustained minor injuries; they were treated with first aid at the scene and subsequently discharged.

