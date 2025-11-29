Go after bandits attacking, killing Nigerians, Christian elders task FG

The Kogi East Christian Elders Forum (KECEF) has urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts against bandits who continue to attack, kidnap and kill Nigerians, insisting that government must take the offensive rather than remain reactive in the fight against terrorism.

The forum declared its support for the long-standing calls by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) demanding decisive action to eradicate terrorism across the country.

In a communiqué issued after its 2-day Annual National Prayer Congress held in Ankpa, Kogi State, and made available to journalists in Kaduna, the elders welcomed President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over persistent attacks and alleged acts of genocide against Christians.

Signed by the National President, Pastor Joseph Egwuda, and Secretary, Elder Joel Dagono, the communiqué noted that the designation should serve as a wake-up call to Nigerian authorities. It also reaffirmed support for MBF’s stance that the Middle Belt should not be classified as a northern appendage, stressing that it is a distinct region.

The elders further expressed alignment with CAN and MBF in working with leaders who recognize and protect the interests of the Middle Belt.

The communiqué recommended enhanced community self-help measures, urging pastors and church leaders to actively work to protect their members. It encouraged the use of the Kogi East Neighbourhood Watch and youth networks to safeguard churches and improve security coordination.

KECEF endorsed the mobilization of youths through vetted vigilante groups to undertake patrols, raise alarms and defend communities from bandit incursions—strictly for defensive purposes.

The forum also emphasized the need to promote the Igala language and culture to prevent their erosion and urged stakeholders to participate actively in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

In addition, the elders resolved to intensify engagement with denominational leaders, CAN and other Christian groups to strengthen political education and develop systems for identifying, endorsing and supporting credible Christian candidates for public office.

They condemned what they described as the “reckless and indiscriminate turbanning of foreigners and non-indigenes” by some traditional rulers in Kogi East, cautioning against such practices.

KECEF pledged continued prayers and support for citizens of Kogi East, Kogi State and the Middle Belt serving in leadership roles across the country, expressing hope for more opportunities for the region’s qualified sons and daughters.

The communiqué reiterated calls for churches to adopt security strategies leveraging the Kogi East Neighbourhood Watch and youth networks, and urged communities to remain vigilant through approved vigilante structures designed solely for defense.