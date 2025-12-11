Go put your house in order, Ladoja tells state creation agitators

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on Thursday, advised proponents of the proposed New Oyo State to first build internal consensus if they hope to realise their agitation.

Receiving the Committee on the Creation of Ibadan and New Oyo States at his palace in Oke-Aremo, Ibadan, the monarch noted that while the creation of an Ibadan State might face fewer obstacles, disagreements over the name and choice of capital for the proposed New Oyo State could stall progress.

He said, “Iseyin is interested in becoming a state capital. Agunrege is interested. Oyo is interested. Ogbomoso is not talking. All these towns, including virgin lands, are qualified to become state capitals. If truth must be told, you need to build consensus. You need compromise.”

Oba Ladoja further urged the delegation, led by Engr. Francis Adedayo and Prof. Saheed Malik, to ensure broad representation across all zones that would make up the proposed state.

According to him, “Oke-Ogun has 10 local governments. Ogbomoso has four local governments. How much of Oke-Ogun and Ogbomoso representation do we have here? You cannot wish them away.”

Also speaking, Dr. Ojelabi Morakinyo from Ibarapa emphasized the long-standing cooperation between Ibadan and Ibarapa, noting that there was “no controversy between Ibadan and Ibarapa.”

The meeting was attended by the Osi Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, and the President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Barrister Sulaiman Ajewole.

Meanwhile, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, late November said Ibadan will soon experience a quick and positive economic transformation.

Oba Ladoja gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Association of Oyo State (FMCG) to the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

According to the monarch, it is better and profitable to be manufacturers than distributors to Maximise gains and provide employment opportunities.

“To alleviate the problems confronting manufacturing industries in Ibadanland, such as electricity, water, roads, among others, the Olubadan In-Council has established the Economic and Investment Committee to address the aforementioned challenges”, he said.

In her speech, the originator of the FMCG Oyo State branch, Alhaja Apeke Tunrayo Adeogun, congratulated Oba Ladoja for his ascension to the throne of Olubadan of Ibadanland and prayed for sound health, prosperity and longevity of life for the monarch.

She assured the Olubadan that FMCG will contribute its quotas to the economic development and progress of Ibadanland.

In a related development, the management of JAIZ Bank PLC, Ibadan branch, paid a solidarity visit to Olubadan.

The Group Head, Mr Ismail Arowolo, also pledged the bank’s support for the rapid economic development of Ibadan city, as well as for corporate bodies and individuals.