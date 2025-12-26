Gombe foundation donates 600 bags of rice to Christians at Christmas

A charitable organisation in Gombe State, Velocity Humanitarian Foundation, has donated 600 bags of 25 kilogrammes of rice to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for onwards distribution to the Christian community across Gombe State during the celebration of the Christmas festival.

Presenting the food to the leadership of CAN, the founder of the foundation, Engineer Aliyu Mohammed Kombat, represented by a representative of the foundation, Adamu Aliyu Ibrahim, explained that the donation was part of the organisation’s continued commitment to humanitarian service and support for vulnerable communities, especially during periods of celebration when the needs of families are often heightened.

He noted that the initiative was aimed at promoting love, unity, and compassion, while ensuring that less privileged persons were able to celebrate the festive season with joy.

The Foundation commended the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria for its consistent role in peace-building in the state and charged it with equitable distribution of the donated food items through churches across the state.

It also reaffirmed its dedication to partnering with faith-based and community organisations to deliver meaningful humanitarian interventions that can uplift lives and strengthen communal bonds.

“We are presenting 600 bags of 25kg of rice on behalf of Engineer Aliyu Mohammed Kombat, founder of this foundation. We are happy to support our Christian brothers and sisters in Gombe State as they celebrate Christmas.

“This donation is part of the foundation’s commitment to humanitarian service and building stronger communities. We commend CAN Gombe for fostering peace and unity, and we urge equitable distribution to ensure the less privileged feel the warmth of this festive season,” he said.

Responding, the state CAN chairman, Reverend Joseph Shinga, expressed appreciation to the foundation for the gesture, saying the support would go a long way in helping the vulnerable to celebrate Christmas with dignity.

“I urge other well-to-do individuals and organisations to follow this example and support those in need, so they too can enjoy the festive season,” he said.

The CAN chairman advised Christian youths to celebrate responsibly and avoid illicit activities during the festival.