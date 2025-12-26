Gospel singer ordained Anglican Church priest in Imo

A Canadian-based Nigerian gospel singer and philanthropist, Rev’d Chinedu Nmezi, has formally been ordained a priest of the Anglican Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Orlu, Imo State.

Nmezi was ordained alongside others during an Advent Ordination Service presided over by the Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev’d Benjamin Okeke, JP, held at the Cathedral Church of SS Peter and John the Divine, Nkwerre.

During the service, Rev. Chinedu Nmezi took solemn vows before the congregation, committing himself to carry out his ministerial duties with diligence and faithfulness, in strict accordance with the rules, doctrines and practices of the Anglican Church.

Other candidates were also ordained as deacons, priests, canons and archdeacons, while the atmosphere throughout the ceremony was one of celebration and spiritual renewal, as hymns, prayers and expressions of gratitude echoed across the cathedral.

Performing the ordination, the Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev. Benjamin C. Okeke, JP, highlighted the importance of the event to the propagation of the Gospel. He charged Rev. Nmezi and others to be good ambassadors of Jesus Christ and to bear good fruits that will last, having been ordained and sent out.

The prelate encouraged them to live and work in virtue while bringing the message of salvation to the people, and to continually strive to advance the activities and mission of the Anglican Church. He emphasised faithfulness, holiness, obedience, humility and diligence as essential qualities for effective ministry, and tasked them to be better prepared for the mission, including possible challenges.

In an interview shortly after his ordination, Rev. Nmezi expressed deep gratitude to God, the Church and the people of the diocese for their support. He pledged to work tirelessly to propagate the Gospel, win souls and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the Church. He described his ordination as a call to greater service and sacrifice.

“I feel so excited today. It’s the making of the Lord. I’m motivated to do the work of God as I’m called to do,” Rev. Nmezi said, promising to follow the footsteps of Christ in serving God and humanity.

Expressing her delight, the visibly elated wife of Rev. Nmezi, Mrs Vivian Nmezi, showed gratitude to God for calling her husband into the priestly office. She also appreciated the church leadership for finding her husband worthy of the honour, as she promised to be a supportive wife and to ensure the success of his pastoral assignments and responsibilities.

Also, Rev. Nmezi’s cousin, Canon Ihejieto Ukachi from Ikwuano Anglican Diocese, Abia State, was among many respondents who praised Rev. Nmezi’s ordination, citing his proven dedication to both spiritual and social causes, as they prayed for his success in the ministry.

The ordination concluded with prayers and celebrations, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Rev. Nmezi’s ministry and reinforcing the collective hope that his priesthood will further strengthen the mission of the diocese and beyond.

The ceremony attracted clergymen, dignitaries, parishioners and well-wishers from within and outside the diocese, including a former Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajuba, and a former state lawmaker, Hon. Obinna Okwara, among others.