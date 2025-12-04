Gov Lawal presents 2026 budget of N861.3b to Zamfara Assembly

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has presented a proposed N861 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year, describing it as a roadmap for transformation and a declaration that Zamfara State will rise stronger.

The budget proposal was submitted to the Zamfara State House of Assembly on Thursday in Gusau.

The 2026 proposal specifies a capital expenditure of N714 billion, constituting 83 per cent of the total budget.

The Guardian reports that the proposal includes a recurrent expenditure of N147,279,945,000.00, which makes up 17 per cent of the budget.

The budget proposal allocated N65 billion to education, N87 billion to health, N86 billion to agriculture, N45 billion to public order and safety, N22 billion to environmental protection, and N17 billion to social protection.

Governor Lawal reiterated that as a government elected on the promise of rescue, reform, and revival, his administration has worked tirelessly to restore trust in public institutions, rebuild critical sectors, and lay a strong foundation for sustainable progress.

He said, “The people of Zamfara State, who once despaired under neglect, now see visible light, progress, accountability, and renewed direction. The 2026 budget of Stability and Growth represents the next chapter in this journey”

“It is not merely a financial plan, it is a political commitment to entrench stability in governance and accelerate the growth our citizens yearn for, for it is crafted to deepen the gains achieved through our Six-Point Rescue Agenda; strengthening the security architecture, moderninsing agriculture for food security and prosperity, upgrading the healthcare system for every community, expanding access to quality education, accelerating infrastructural renewal, and empowering our youth, women and vulnerable populations.

“This budget proposal prioritises inclusive development so that no ward, village, or community is left behind.

“Mr. Speaker, the 2026 budget of Stability and Growth proposal reflects a politically strategic shift that aligns with the administration’s rescue agenda under my leadership.

“Our 2026 recurrent expenditure proposal of one hundred and forty seven billion, two hundred and seventy nine million, nine hundred and forty five thousand takes 17 per cent of the proposed budget.

“It clearly demonstrates fiscal discipline and a responsible approach to public spending. It has ensured that personnel costs and other operational obligations are met without compromising our broader developmental agenda”

“When compared with the international public finance standard, which recommends that subnational governments’ recurrent spending remains at or below 60 per cent of the total expenditure, Zamfara stands well within the acceptable boundaries.

“This is evidence that our financial management is not only improving, but also aligned with global benchmarks of responsible governance.

“Honourable Members, the heart of this budget, and indeed the heart of the rescue mission, is our Capital Expenditure Plan.

“The 2026 proposal of seven hundred and fourteen billion naira, which is 83 per cent of the budget, marks a historic commitment to rebuilding infrastructure, strengthening security, revitalising agriculture, and expanding opportunities for our youth.”

Governor Lawal further emphasised that none of these ambitions, from security to education, from agriculture to infrastructure, from Civil Service reform to economic revitalisation, can be realised without political will, the unwavering commitment of the government, and the patriotic cooperation of this State assembly.

“Political will is the courage to make difficult decisions today for the sake of a better tomorrow; it is the strength to remain focused on the collective interest, even when distractions abound.

“Your continued support, understanding, and legislative partnership have been invaluable in advancing the rescue mission. Together, we have laid the foundation for a prosperous, secure, and progressive Zamfara State.

“It is in this spirit of shared responsibility and collective resolve that I humbly submit to this Honourable House, the 2026 budget Proposal of eight hundred and sixty-one billion, three hundred and thirty-seven million Naira only (N861,337,000,000) for your careful consideration and approval.

“This budget is more than figures; it is a roadmap for transformation, a contract with the people, and a declaration that Zamfara State will rise stronger, more united, and more determined than ever before. May Allah guide your deliberations and bless the great people of Zamfara State,” he said.