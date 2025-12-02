Gov Ododo presents 2026 budget of ₦820.49b to Kogi Assembly

Kogi State Governor Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo has submitted a budget estimate of ₦820.49 billion for 2026.

The estimate, which is said to focus on infrastructure expansion and improved service delivery, was presented to the Kogi State House of Assembly on Tuesday.

Governor Ododo had earlier in November unveiled the 2026 budget draft to members of the state executive council in the Government House, Lokoja.

In his address to the Assembly, Governor Ododo noted that the 2026 budget, titled “Budget of Shared Prosperity: Driving Sustainable Growth For All,” was designed to achieve enhanced revenue mobilisation, enforce expenditure discipline, and deepen strategic investment in growth sectors.

Other objectives of the budget, according to the governor, include the aggressive repayment of federal government debts, strengthening the investment climate, encouraging collaborative investment models, blocking revenue leakages, and prioritising ongoing projects, while introducing new initiatives aligned with the state’s 32-year development plan.

He noted that these objectives will support economic growth, reduce financial pressures and create a more competitive business environment.

“This bold ₦820.49 billion budget represents a 35.7 per cent increase from the 2025 revised budget, signalling a new era of sustainable growth and inclusive development in the state.

He noted that the 2026 Budget draft reflects a robust and balanced financial strategy emphasising enhanced revenue generation, strategic expenditure control, and a strong commitment to capital investment. The significant increase in both recurrent revenue and capital expenditure underscores the Government’s determination to expand infrastructure and improve service delivery.

He added that effective monitoring of revenue inflows and strict fiscal discipline will be critical to achieving the desired outcomes.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Speaker of the state house of assembly Rt. Hon Umar Yusuf Aliyu said, “We recognise that the presentation of this budget is not merely a fiscal exercise, but a call to collective action, a call for all arms of government to work in harmony to translate policy into tangible development. With transparency, accountability and integrity as our guiding principles, we are determined to scrutinise, evaluate and enhance the proposals before us, so that they deliver lasting impact and prosperity for our citizens.

‎”As we commence the deliberations that follow, let our best efforts serve to inspire visionary leadership, strengthen our institutions and promote the social and economic well-being of Kogi State. Together, we embrace the responsibility entrusted to us and work tirelessly to ensure that the dividends of democracy and development reach every corner of our great state,” he said.