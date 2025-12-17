Gov Yusuf approves appointment of Prof. Bayero as Northwest University VC

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the appointment of Professor Amina Salihi Bayero as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of Northwest University for a five-year tenure, effective Monday, 1 December 2025.

The approval followed a recommendation by the University Council after a rigorous selection process.

Governor Yusuf, as Visitor to the University, commended the Council Chairman and members for upholding merit and integrity throughout the exercise.

He also requested prayers for Allah’s guidance for the new Vice-Chancellor as she assumes office.

Professor Amina Salihi Bayero is a distinguished scholar of Analytical Chemistry and the first female PhD holder in Chemistry from Bayero University, Kano.

She has served in several academic and administrative capacities, including Head of Department, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Yusuf Maitama Sule University.

She is widely respected for her research contributions, leadership qualities and commitment to mentoring young scientists.

Her appointment is expected to strengthen academic excellence and promote greater gender inclusion in higher education across Kano State.