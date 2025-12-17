Gov. Yusuf poised to restore peace, protect lives and property in Kano

Visionary leadership, which inspires others through motivation, zeal and clear planning, remains a cornerstone of good governance, particularly when security is at stake.

Kano recently witnessed attacks by bandits allegedly infiltrating from Katsina State into neighbouring towns and villages, wreaking havoc and instilling fear among residents along the border.

In response, and conscious of issues affecting the safety of the people, the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, visited the affected border communities to assess the situation, boost the morale of security personnel, and offer condolences to families impacted by the attacks.

The governor’s visit to Yankamaye in Tsanyawa Local Government Area, as well as Faruruwa and Tsaure in Shanono Local Government Area, accompanied by service chiefs, the Army, Air Force, Navy, the Police Commissioner, the Director of the State Security Service and other paramilitary agencies, is commendable.

The visit is expected to boost troop morale and give residents a stronger sense of belonging, encouraging intelligence sharing with security agencies.

Yusuf, visibly disturbed by the situation, assured the troops of the government’s full support.

“We are aware that innocent communities, especially in Tsanyawa and Shanono Local Government Areas, have been attacked. Innocent lives were lost and people displaced,” the governor was quoted as saying.

He announced that more troops would be deployed and additional military hardware supplied, stressing the importance of community collaboration and intelligence gathering.

“This type of insecurity is new to Kano State. The government is doing its best, in collaboration with security agencies, to address the situation,” he stated.

The governor called on residents of Kano and neighbouring Katsina communities to support security efforts through intelligence sharing.

In further support, the state government pledged assistance to the Joint Task Force, including the provision of weapons, deployment of additional troops and procurement of surveillance drones.

The government has also provided patrol vehicles, including Hilux vans and motorcycles. No fewer than 10 vehicles and 50 motorcycles were donated to the Joint Task Force to strengthen patrols and surveillance.

Additionally, the state government has commenced the excavation of trenches along border communities to curb infiltration.

The administration also organised a one-day prayer session involving thousands of Islamic clerics, during which 4,444 complete recitations of the Holy Qur’an were made, seeking divine intervention for peace and security in Kano.