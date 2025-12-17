Gov. Yusuf Receives Tinubu’s 2025 Excellence in Public Service Award

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State receives the 2025 Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS) from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume

The Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has been honoured with the 2025 Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS).

The recognition is for his administration’s impactful achievements in education, healthcare, agriculture, urban renewal, infrastructure and social welfare.

Under Governor Yusuf, the education sector has recorded large-scale school rehabilitation, mass recruitment of teachers and improved funding for public schools.

The health sector has witnessed revamped primary healthcare centres, hospital upgrades and expanded access to quality medical services across the state.

His administration has revitalised agriculture through farmer-support programmes, timely input distribution and strengthened extension services.

Kano is also undergoing an aggressive urban renewal drive, restoring the state’s status as a modern and liveable metropolis.

Yusuf received the award alongside his counterparts from Zamfara, Bauchi, Adamawa, Enugu and Akwa Ibom States. The ceremony was organised by the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service, an initiative of Best Media Relations, in partnership with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, while the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of NEAPS, Justice Mary Odili (rtd.), presided over the event.

Other awardees include the NDLEA Chairman, Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd.), the EFCC Chairman, the NFIU Chairman, the Comptroller-General of Customs, the Comptroller-General of Immigration, the Minister of Aviation, the Minister of Finance and the Director-General of NEMA.

Yusuf dedicated the award to the people of Kano State and reaffirmed his commitment to people-centred governance and sustainable development.