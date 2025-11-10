Governor Yusuf commends Nigerian Army’s efforts in combating banditry

.Receives GOC 1 Division

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their swift response to recent banditry attacks in parts of the state. This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Governor Yusuf made the commendation while receiving the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major General Abubakar Sadiq Muhammad Wase, at the Government House, Kano.

General Wase, who was in the state to assess security situations in Shanono and Tsanyawa Local Councils , recalled with emotion his early days at the Kano Government House, where his late father, Colonel Muhammad Abdullahi Wase, served as Military Sole Administrator in 1994.

“I am here on a familiarity visit. Since assuming command at 1 Division, I have visited the scenes of recent attacks to commend our gallant officers,” the GOC said.

Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation to the military for their dedication and also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing competent service chiefs committed to national security.

He announced the donation of 10 Hilux trucks and 60 motorcycles to the Joint Task Force operating in the affected areas and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies in combating banditry, kidnapping, and cattle rustling.