Governor Yusuf upholds press freedom, welfare, says spokesperson

The Director-General of Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, has assured that the state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, will continue to uphold freedom of the press and ensure welfare of working journalists in the state.

Speaking during a Tea Break session organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano chapter, Bature dismissed insinuations that journalists are being gagged or harassed under Governor Yusuf’s administration, insisting that Governor Yusuf has continued to give journalists adequate freedom to perform their constitutional responsibilities as members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

He further denied allegations from the opposition that the state government is using police and the court to threaten journalists, maintaining that, “at no point in time has Kano state government under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration, used police or the court of law to harass or threaten any journalist who is performing his duties within the ambit of the law and ethics of the profession.”

Bature, who is also the spokesperson to Governor Yusuf regretted that some organisations outside the state are jumping into conclusion, “after being fed with falsehood and misinformation concocted by elements of the opposition who are hell-bent to blackmail Governor Yusuf’s administration through deliberate distortion of facts.”

He further stated that Governor Yusuf continues to ensure the welfare of journalists in the state through provision of seasonal relief materials and capacity building initiatives.

According to Bature, “Governor Yusuf runs and open door policy, which encourages cordial relationship and engagements with journalists who we see as partners in progress.

We do not discourage constructive criticisms because through that way, the government stands on its feet and improve upon its achievements and progress.”

Bature revealed that Governor Yusuf’s administration has expressed a commitment to investing in capacity-building initiatives for journalists, exploring partnerships with institutions like the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and other Foundations to provide training and professional development opportunities for working journalists in the state.

“It is also on record that in recognition of his support and transparent governance, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) national body, honored Governor Yusuf with the ‘Journalist-Friendly Governor’ award in June 2025.

“More so, the immediate-past National President of NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo decorated Governor Yusuf as the Grand Patron of the NUJ Kano State Chapter. Comrade Chris was personally in Kano for the investiture of the Governor,” Bature added.

He further stated that Governor Yusuf’s administration emphasizes an open-door policy, ensuring access to government information and officials to enable journalists to perform their duties effectively and promote transparency and accountability.

Bature, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, commended journalists in the state for professional reportage of government activities and assured that Governor Yusuf’s administration will continue to do everything within the law to uphold the freedom and welfare of journalists working in Kano.

He, however, urged them to keep maintaining the code of ethics of the profession, and view the government, not as an enemy, but as a vehicle through which democratic dividends are pushed to the masses.

In his remarks, the chairman of Kano state NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, Murtala Adewale, commended Bature for joining in the second special edition of the Tea Break session.

Adewale said the idea behind the Tea Break, “is to relax and share ideas. This is not only a social gathering, but also a platform for politicians and corporate organizations to chat and share ideas with journalists.”