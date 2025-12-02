‘Govt alone can’t cater for less privileged’

The Founder of Ssonic Gas Company Foundation, Dr Ifeoma Douglas, has called on well-meaning Nigerians to actively support and complement government efforts in addressing the needs of the less privileged, saying no administration can shoulder the burden alone.

She made the appeal during the official launch of the foundation in Abuja, an event that attracted ministers, top government officials, industry leaders, clerics, celebrities, and thousands of excited beneficiaries.

Dr. Ifeoma, in her address, said the Ssonic Gas Company Foundation was born out of a deep personal conviction to serve humanity and create a structured platform that provides opportunities for vulnerable groups across Nigeria.

She noted that while government is doing its best, the scale of need across communities demands the involvement of private individuals, corporate bodies, and philanthropic organisations.

According to her, “Government alone cannot cater for the needs of the less privileged. Every compassionate Nigerian must rise to support humanitarian efforts.

“The Ssonic Gas Company Foundation is a dream that God placed in my heart — a dream to touch lives, uplift families, and create opportunities for the young and old. We are here to serve, to give, and to lift as many people as possible.”

The event was attended by her parents, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume and his wife, alongside other family members.

In his goodwill message, Ararume said he was not surprised at the scale of humanitarian ambition displayed by his daughter, describing her as someone whose compassion and heart for people have always been evident. He commended her for providing mentorship, access, and meaningful opportunities to countless Nigerians through the foundation.

The launch received further prominence with the attendance of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro, and the Minister of State for Gas, Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, both of whom praised Dr. Ifeoma for her vision, clarity of purpose, and commitment to empowering communities. They commended the Ssonic Gas Company Foundation for embracing structured, long-term interventions capable of transforming lives nationwide.

Also present was the Executive Director of Business Development at NEXIM Bank, Stella Okotete, who applauded Dr. Ifeoma’s courage for stepping into large-scale philanthropy at a time when the nation urgently requires private-sector support for humanitarian causes.

The founder of the She4She Initiative, Barrister Peace Oyanbo, and the Managing Director of the NNPC Foundation, Emmanuella Arukwe, were equally in attendance, offering encouragement and pledging partnership and support for upcoming projects.

The event quickly transformed into a vibrant celebration as thousands of women and children received school bags, books, and educational materials from the foundation. Christian and Muslim groups, alongside women from diverse communities, also received more than 600 bags of rice and cash support, generating scenes of joy, gratitude, and relief.

The atmosphere reached a euphoric height when gospel sensations Moses Bliss and Mercy Chinwo took the stage, filling the venue with powerful worship and energetic praise. Their performances ignited waves of rejoicing as women, youths, clergy, and guests danced in celebration of the birth of a foundation many described as timely and visionary.