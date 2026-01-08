Govt urged to prioritise workplace safety reforms

Managing Consultant of Finsbury Heinz Limited, Jamiu Badmos, has called on the Nigerian government to prioritise workplace safety reforms by signing the Occupational Safety and Health Bill into law. He argued that stronger legal backing and enforcement are essential to entrench a robust safety culture and reduce preventable incidents.

He made this statement while the firm, Finsbury Heinz Limited, received continental recognition for its contributions to workplace safety and sustainability, emerging winner of the AfriSAFE Auditing and Certification Company of the Year 2025 award after a rigorous review of nearly 12,000 entries from across Africa.

The honour was conferred at the Africa Safety Award for Excellence held in Mombasa, Kenya, an event that brought together quality, health, safety, environment and sustainability professionals, from several African countries. The ceremony underscored the growing emphasis on occupational safety, governance and sustainable business practices on the continent.

Organised by AfriSAFE, the awards celebrate organisations and individuals demonstrating measurable impact and leadership in advancing workplace health and safety. According to the Chief Executive Officer, AfriSAFE, Femi Da Silva, said that the 2025 selection process was one of the most competitive in the history of the awards, with entries drawn from 34 African countries and assessed by reviewers from Africa, Europe and the United States.

“Being shortlisted alone is already an achievement. Every finalist reflects strong commitment, measurable impact and leadership in advancing workplace health and safety across Africa. For Finsbury Heinz to emerge as winner speaks to the depth and consistency of its work,” he said.

The award was presented by the President, Africa Vision Zero Network, Elizabeth Lungu-Nkumbula, an organisation that promotes zero harm in workplaces globally. She said the recognition reflected the standards Finsbury Heinz Limited continues to uphold in integrating safety and sustainability into its operations and advisory services.

“This award speaks to consistency, discipline and influence. Finsbury Heinz has demonstrated what is possible when safety and sustainability are treated as core business values, not as afterthoughts,” Lungu-Nkumbula said.

She also acknowledged the role of the company’s Managing Consultant, Jamiu Badmos, noting his contribution to advancing occupational safety management systems across different industries in Africa and strengthening professional capacity in the sector.

In his acceptance remarks, Badmos expressed gratitude for what he described as an opportunity to serve humanity through safety, adding that the recognition reinforces the need to sustain momentum in building safer workplaces across the continent. He reiterated his commitment to the concept of “safetainability,” a framework he introduced to merge safety and sustainability into a single operational focus for organisations.

“Africa cannot afford preventable workplace injuries. Policy, enforcement and leadership must work together to protect lives and ensure that economic growth does not come at the expense of human wellbeing,” he said.

Industry stakeholders at the event noted that the award reflects rising expectations for safety standards across African workplaces, as organisations face increasing scrutiny from regulators, investors and employees. They said recognitions such as the AfriSAFE award help set benchmarks and encourage companies to embed safety and sustainability into their core business strategies.